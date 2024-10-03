Commentary: Suicide is a problem among youths in Singapore. Let’s talk about it

Warning: This story contains references to suicide and suicidal ideation.

SINGAPORE: I’m going to talk about something uncomfortable. Suicide.

This is a topic many avoid talking about, avoid writing about.

It’s a topic that’s unsettling. We don’t want to think about it happening - certainly not to anyone we know. There’s also the valid concern of contagion and the responsibility of protecting vulnerable individuals.

Yet, those of us in mental health and suicide prevention know that suicide is a critical concern.

The conversation must be had. Because suicide is preventable, and talking about it can save lives.

In 2023, a total of 322 people in Singapore took their own lives. This is the lowest figure since 2000, and a 32.4 per cent drop from 2022.

The decline in suicide numbers is certainly encouraging but special attention must be paid to young people, for which suicide is now the leading cause of death.

In 2023, individuals under 29 years old accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the suicides, with almost one-third between the ages of 10 and 19.

In line with the theme for World Suicide Prevention Day, observed annually on Sep 10, there’s a need to change the narrative - or the silence, rather - surrounding suicide, and shift the focus towards equipping youths with the hope, resilience and resources to manage life’s stressors.

However, the challenge lies in the stigma surrounding suicide. A Singapore Management University study in April found that only one in three Singaporeans would step in to help someone who is suicidal, with seven in 10 respondents fearing they might make things worse.