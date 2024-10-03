Commentary: Suicide is a problem among youths in Singapore. Let’s talk about it
Recognising when a young person is losing hope is essential, and this involves being alert to the warning signs of suicidal behaviour, says psychiatrist Dr Jared Ng.
Warning: This story contains references to suicide and suicidal ideation.
SINGAPORE: I’m going to talk about something uncomfortable. Suicide.
This is a topic many avoid talking about, avoid writing about.
It’s a topic that’s unsettling. We don’t want to think about it happening - certainly not to anyone we know. There’s also the valid concern of contagion and the responsibility of protecting vulnerable individuals.
Yet, those of us in mental health and suicide prevention know that suicide is a critical concern.
The conversation must be had. Because suicide is preventable, and talking about it can save lives.
In 2023, a total of 322 people in Singapore took their own lives. This is the lowest figure since 2000, and a 32.4 per cent drop from 2022.
The decline in suicide numbers is certainly encouraging but special attention must be paid to young people, for which suicide is now the leading cause of death.
In 2023, individuals under 29 years old accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the suicides, with almost one-third between the ages of 10 and 19.
In line with the theme for World Suicide Prevention Day, observed annually on Sep 10, there’s a need to change the narrative - or the silence, rather - surrounding suicide, and shift the focus towards equipping youths with the hope, resilience and resources to manage life’s stressors.
However, the challenge lies in the stigma surrounding suicide. A Singapore Management University study in April found that only one in three Singaporeans would step in to help someone who is suicidal, with seven in 10 respondents fearing they might make things worse.
UNDERSTANDING TODAY’S YOUTH
To break this stigma, we must first understand the stressors that young people in Singapore and globally grapple with - factors that can either build resilience or push them towards despair.
By speaking openly, we can show youths that support is available, and they don't have to face their struggles alone.
According to the first nationwide survey on youth mental health by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) released on Sep 19, about one in three people aged between 15 and 35 years in Singapore has experienced severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, anxiety or stress.
Aside from stressors such as academic expectations, social relationships and personal identity exploration, youths of today face pressures that the older generations did not - that is, social media.
Platforms like Instagram and TikTok can foster creativity but often amplify feelings of inadequacy through comparisons. Many measure their self-worth against the curated lives they see online, leading to “social media envy”.
Cyberbullying is another stressor. The anonymity of the internet allows bullies to target others with little fear of consequences, leaving victims isolated.
While many young people cope well, some struggle due to underlying mental health conditions, family instability, or lack of social support.
THE ROLE OF HOPE
At the heart of overcoming life's challenges is hope - a crucial psychological resource that helps individuals envision a positive future, even during difficult times.
Hope begins in early childhood through trusting relationships and develops as children grow. When hope fades, hopelessness can set in - a state where people feel trapped, unable to see a way out. This is one of the strongest predictors of suicidal behaviour.
Unlike adults, youths have fewer coping mechanisms and may struggle to manage intense emotions. Their impulsivity heightens the risk, as they may act rashly on suicidal thoughts without fully considering the consequences.
However, with guidance, youths can learn coping mechanisms. Early intervention, such as teaching problem-solving skills, can help manage impulsivity and improve emotional well-being.
Recognising when a young person is losing hope is essential, and this involves being alert to the warning signs of suicidal behaviour.
RECOGNISING THE WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDAL BEHAVIOUR
Not all at-risk youths will display obvious signs, so parents, schools, and friends must remain observant. Some children may not exhibit clear warning signals until it is too late.
Often, small, gradual changes in behaviour or mood offer the most significant clues. Recognising these changes requires familiarity with the young person’s usual patterns. Warning signs can appear both online and offline, so paying attention to digital behaviour is just as important.
Common Warning Signs:
- Withdrawal from family, friends and regular activities
- Changes in mood, such as anger, irritability, sadness or sudden calm after distress
- Talking or writing notes about death, hopelessness or saying goodbye
- Giving away personal belongings or making final arrangements
- Sudden drop in school performance
- Unexplained changes in sleep, eating or personal hygiene
Recognising Online Warning Signs:
- Cryptic or disturbing posts about death, isolation or existential struggles
- Drastic changes in online behaviour, like disappearing from social platforms
- Messages from peers expressing concern about distressing posts
STAYING CALM
It's important to foster an environment where children and youths feel safe sharing their feelings, whether online or in person. Acting on warning signs early and responding with empathy can prevent a crisis from escalating.
Parents, in particular, play a crucial role in this process.
When parents notice signs of distress, it’s important they respond with empathy and care. Listening without judgment and acknowledging their child's emotions creates a safe space for open expression. Simple statements like, "I hear you're feeling overwhelmed, I'm here to support you”, can make a significant difference.
It's also essential for parents to avoid overreacting. While parents may feel scared, drastic measures like pulling their children out of school entirely, taking away their phones or restricting access to friends can escalate anxiety and increase feelings of isolation or helplessness.
Staying calm helps reassure the child that the situation is manageable.
Encouraging professional support when necessary is also essential. Guiding children to school counsellors, therapists, or other mental health services shows that seeking help is a sign of strength.
By responding compassionately and promptly, parents can ensure their children receive the necessary care before a situation escalates.
THE ROLE OF POSTVENTION
However, if a tragedy does occur, providing support to those affected becomes equally important in preventing further harm.
The impact of suicide ripples far beyond immediate family, affecting friends, classmates, and teachers. Peers from informal groups, such as tuition classes and online communities, can be just as devastated by the loss.
I witnessed this firsthand when my daughter lost a friend after a fall from height. I was heartened to see that her friend’s school had structured interventions in place to support classmates and teachers during that difficult time.
Postvention is not only about supporting those grieving but also about preventing further suicides by addressing the emotional fallout within a community.
Schools and communities must be able to provide age-specific support. Parents, too, must be involved in this process.
Discussing death, especially suicide, with children can be incredibly challenging. Many fear that bringing up the topic might trigger anxiety or, worse, plant suicidal thoughts in their minds.
However, avoiding the subject can lead to confusion and a sense of isolation. Open communication builds trust, ensuring children know they will be supported - not judged - when they share emotions.
While youth suicides are concerning, it's important to remember that most youths in Singapore are resilient and capable of coping with challenges. With strong support systems - through families, schools and communities - our young people can navigate stress, build resilience and emerge stronger.
As someone who has worked closely with young people and their families, I have seen firsthand how the right support can make all the difference.
It's not only the big interventions that save lives but the everyday acts of kindness, understanding and listening that show our youth they are valued.
Dr Jared Ng is Senior Consultant and Medical Director at Connections MindHealth. He was previously chief of the department of emergency and crisis care at the Institute of Mental Health.
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.