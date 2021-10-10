Commentary: Does Singapore care that Marvel has an Asian superhero?

SINGAPORE: It is an understatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has not been great for box office sales. Marvel’s first Asian superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been one of the few exceptions.

In the United States, it has grossed more than US$200 million. Here in Singapore, it topped the box office for four consecutive weeks since its launch on Sep 2.

Many have compared it to Black Panther as a major milestone for Hollywood diversity, and for good reason. Shang-Chi is part of a small but notable trend of films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Always Be My Maybe, with Asian leads who defy stereotypes by portraying dramatic and romantic protagonists.

It’s a refreshing change from yet another eccentric sidekick, tired oriental caricature with an over-the-top accent or an unassertive push-over.

And it must be said that Marvel couldn’t have chosen a better time to unveil their first Asian superhero, at a time when COVID-fuelled Asian violence still rages in the US and UK.

As a genre, superhero comics and movies has always spoken to the marginalised and misfits. After all, there is nothing more empowering and cathartic than seeing someone who looks like you and talks like you kick serious ass.