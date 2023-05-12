Commentary: Are Singaporeans developing a false sense of security on COVID-19?

SINGAPORE: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday (May 5) declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.

For three years, Singapore, along with the rest of the world, battled a disease that has killed 6.9 million people globally. That is more than the total population of Singapore.

WHO’s lifting of the emergency alert is a sign of the progress that nations have made in containing COVID-19. Some countries, including Singapore in February, had earlier stood down their own COVID-19 measures.



However, with every fresh wave of cases - which is expected in endemic living - and fewer people keeping up to date with their COVID-19 shots, the question beckons: Are Singaporeans developing a false sense of security on COVID-19?

"There is a common thinking amongst seniors and amongst the public, that ‘I seldom go out of my home, and hence I need not take further vaccinations.’ This is not recommended,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Tuesday, as he provided an update on the current COVID-19 wave.

Results from a recent survey by Moderna Biotech Singapore and the Asia Pacific Immunization Coalition (APIC) reflect a similar attitude, sparking some concern among doctors about a sense of complacency among residents.