Commentary: Single and secure? Does family life come at the expense of financial freedom?

SINGAPORE: Family plays a declining role in Singaporeans’ journey to a better life.

At least according to AXA Insurance Singapore when it released findings of its Better Life Index 2021.

Fellow financial bloggers alerted me to this interesting finding that millennials viewed financial freedom as a more important purpose in life than having a happy family.

Unsurprising perhaps, when 2020 census data from the Department of Statistics showed a rising proportion of singles, particularly those aged 25 to 34.

Still, the conclusion seemed depressing and alarmist. Surely they aren’t mutually exclusive pursuits in this journey of life? Though having financial control is often an important prerequisite for a happy family life so we don’t have to endure day-to-day worries.

My own experience reflects this: More than a decade ago, I worked aggressively to live within my investment income as a bachelor and grew it further to support my wife and two children.

In fact, my family of four had no breadwinner in the four years I pursued my law degree.

Today, even though we can live comfortably on investment returns, I continued with my business to set aside savings for the kids’ education and our future healthcare needs.

But just how much do we need to put for a happy, fufilled family life of comfort?

Financial advisors say you should focus on the safe rate of withdrawal - a staple in retirement planning that states we can spend the amount equivalent to 4 per cent of savings at retirement for 30 years without running out of money.

Going by this, someone with S$1 million in investments could spend S$40,000 annually, inflation-adjusted, for about 30 to 40 years.