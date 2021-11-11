Commentary: 11.11 sales are a symptom of the greater disease of mindless consumerism

SINGAPORE: There is a little-known tracker called Earth Overshoot Day, and it gives us a sense of resources humans use.

Data is calculated based on how fast people consume resources such as energy, timber and paper, and food and fibre. Consumption and waste products generated are then compared with how fast nature can absorb our waste and generate new resources.

Based on this, it gives a date where we’ve gone over the threshold – and used up the entire year’s worth of resources.

In a way it tells us when we’ve used up all the rice in the larder which were meant to last a year.

In 1970, Earth Overshoot Day was on December 30. This year, it happened on Jul 29.

The date has been trending earlier ever since.