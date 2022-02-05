Commentary: Why we’re hooked on chaste dating shows like Single's Inferno

SINGAPORE: You must have seen the steamy title card of Single’s Inferno on your Netflix feed.

It’s the first Korean reality show to crack Netflix’s list of global top 10 most-watched shows. In South Korea, it became most-watched title two days after its premiere on Dec 18, 2021.

You might think it’s just another trashy reality TV show. After all, it shares the same sexed up premise of Too Hot To Handle or Love Island: Beautiful people are stuck on a beach and spend their time trying to pair up.

But Single’s Inferno defies expectations. In the first few minutes of polite bows and self-effacing introductions, viewers will realise the show is very tame.

“Do you want a pillow?” one K-drama protagonist lookalike asks, to a waif-like fairy in a minidress who seats herself beside him. She gratefully accepts.

Cut to the commentators. “He seems to like her,” one says sagely. “It’s really obvious.”

And that sets the tone for the rest of Single’s Inferno. For all the participants’ complaints of the summer heat, their interactions with each other are remarkably mild. Physical contact, or “skinship”, put in K-pop vernacular, is shelved in favour of heart-to-heart conversations.