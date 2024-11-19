Commentary: Learning poetry by heart has its place in modern Singapore

SINGAPORE: Have you spotted poetry splashed across the train during your morning commute?

More than a hundred poems by Singapore writers are now featured on some SMRT trains and stations on the Circle, North-South and East-West lines. This initiative marks the largest display of Singapore literature for the public, showcasing poems in all four of Singapore's official languages. Commuters can scan QR codes to read these poems in full.

Such developments remind us of the power of poetry in our lives. One of my fondest memories is from my primary school days when my father, a teacher by profession, would quiz me about poetry each evening.

He would spontaneously recite lines, like “Water, water, everywhere, nor any drop to drink,” and ask good-naturedly: “Who is that from?” The delight I experienced in identifying Coleridge was a moment I cherished.

Similarly, my mother often recited Tang-dynasty poems in Cantonese, sparking my interest in classical Chinese poets like Bai Juyi and Du Fu.

Given this literary environment, it was no surprise that I pursued literature at university, and became a literature teacher.

In my classes, I encourage my students to learn poems by heart - a challenge they initially find strange. In a modern age where information is readily available, the idea of memorising poetry may seem old-fashioned.

Yet there’s no better time than now to revisit the power of poetry.