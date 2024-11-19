Commentary: Learning poetry by heart has its place in modern Singapore
The idea of memorising poems may seem old-fashioned, but interest in learning poetry by heart is reviving worldwide, says educator Ow Yeong Wai Kit.
SINGAPORE: Have you spotted poetry splashed across the train during your morning commute?
More than a hundred poems by Singapore writers are now featured on some SMRT trains and stations on the Circle, North-South and East-West lines. This initiative marks the largest display of Singapore literature for the public, showcasing poems in all four of Singapore's official languages. Commuters can scan QR codes to read these poems in full.
Such developments remind us of the power of poetry in our lives. One of my fondest memories is from my primary school days when my father, a teacher by profession, would quiz me about poetry each evening.
He would spontaneously recite lines, like “Water, water, everywhere, nor any drop to drink,” and ask good-naturedly: “Who is that from?” The delight I experienced in identifying Coleridge was a moment I cherished.
Similarly, my mother often recited Tang-dynasty poems in Cantonese, sparking my interest in classical Chinese poets like Bai Juyi and Du Fu.
Given this literary environment, it was no surprise that I pursued literature at university, and became a literature teacher.
In my classes, I encourage my students to learn poems by heart - a challenge they initially find strange. In a modern age where information is readily available, the idea of memorising poetry may seem old-fashioned.
Yet there’s no better time than now to revisit the power of poetry.
BENEFITS OF LEARNING POETRY BY HEART
When we memorise poems, we internalise their diction and cadences, and engage more deeply with language, rhythm and imagery.
“By learning poems by heart, individuals can cultivate a lifelong appreciation of their manifold layers of meaning,” Associate Professor Angelia Poon, from the National Institute of Education, observes.
Committing poems to memory also helps us feel a sense of ownership over these works of literature, which could foster greater creativity. The UK poet laureate Ted Hughes, for instance, memorised the complete works of poet WB Yeats by the age of 21.
There are practical benefits of learning poetry by heart too. Memorisation engages neural pathways associated with language processing, enhancing verbal fluency and communication skills.
According to cognitive neuroscientist Usha Goswami, the discipline involved in memorising a poem keeps the brain active, potentially lowering the risk of dementia. Poetry readings have also been employed in programmes at nursing homes, with therapeutic effects for elderly residents with mental and physical disabilities.
Additionally, poetry can be a source of inspiration in difficult situations. The South African leader and Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela drew strength from WE Henley’s poem Invictus during his long imprisonment of more than 25 years as a political detainee.
The portability of memorised poetry means it remains accessible even when printed books are lost or devices fail. As scholar Catherine Robson states: “When everything else has been taken from you, a memorised poem still remains.”
REVIVAL OF INTEREST IN POETRY MEMORISATION
Given these benefits, it’s no wonder interest in poetry memorisation is reviving worldwide. Poetry recitation competitions like Poetry Out Loud in the USA and Poetry by Heart in the UK have gained popularity among youth.
In Singapore, I worked with a team of volunteers to organise the inaugural National Poetry Recitation Competition, as part of the annual Poetry Festival Singapore, a national literary event held annually since 2015 to promote poetry in all of our national languages.
Before the competition, I conducted workshops on poetry memorisation at the National Library which involved over 120 participants, several of whom shared how deeply moved they were by the poems.
One father recounted how he and his son learned Robert Frost’s The Road Not Taken to reflect on life choices. Another young girl discovered her ability to recite Lee Tzu Pheng’s Singapore River, surprising herself with her newfound skills.
These experiences illustrate how memorised poetry sparks conversations, inspires confidence and fosters emotional connections.
REIGNITING POETRY’S ORAL ROOTS
At the competition finals, participants showcased their passion for poetry, performing their favourite poems aloud with confidence.
Several participants told me how poetry has become meaningful for them. One finalist said memorising Psalm 23 helps him remain calm during stressful occasions like examinations. Another expressed how Maya Angelou’s Phenomenal Woman resonates with her identity as a feminist, helping her find her voice.
Encouraging poetry performances in schools and raising awareness through social media could enhance appreciation for poetry. Multilingual performances, such as those at Poetry Festival Singapore, further expose students to the rich cultural heritage of Singapore and Southeast Asia.
Ultimately, learning poetry by heart allows us to tap into something deeper - an understanding of what it means to be human.
A PERSONAL REFLECTION
At the end of last year, my father was terminally ill in hospital with bile duct cancer.
To lift his spirits during my visits, I recited poems to him - such as by Coleridge and Shakespeare - just as he once recited their lines to me when I was 10 years old. In his final days, these poems became a precious thread of memory, connecting us to the present moment and to each other.
The poet Philip Larkin reminds us: “we should be kind / While there is still time.” Poetry can be such a balm of kindness, offering solace amid despair, urging us to slow down and contemplate what truly matters.
Even in a technologically driven age, we can afford to pause and reflect on the profound emotional connections that poetry can offer. During our daily commutes, we can be reminded that - in more ways than one - it is poetry that moves.
Ow Yeong Wai Kit is a doctoral candidate in the English Language and Literature Department at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and editor of four poetry anthologies.