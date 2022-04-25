Commentary: Singpass and digital ICs make our lives much easier, but at what cost?

SINGAPORE: Forgetting to bring along your IC is much less of a hassle today.

With Singapore’s national digital identity project, we no longer have to carry our National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) or driving license, as digital versions of our identity cards are available on the Singpass mobile app.

Digital ICs can be used to verify one’s identity at government service counters, book polyclinic appointments and even borrow library books. Besides doing away with physical ICs, the Singpass app enables users to access government services seamlessly online. Users can check their CPF accounts, apply for public housing and more.

As a one-stop app for a resident’s personal data, Singpass has lent itself to other useful applications. For instance, the online platform SGFinDex builds on Singpass infrastructure to aggregate users’ financial information across multiple banks and government agencies.

The move towards a digital national identity is not unique to Singapore. At least 30 other countries, including Canada, India and the United Kingdom, have or will put in place digital national identity programmes.

By doing so, governments expect to reap “digital dividends”: Reduced government transaction costs, shorter waiting times and more digital economy growth and jobs.