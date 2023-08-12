Commentary: Why are sinus problems so common in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Do you have a chronically stuffy nose? You may have days when you can’t smell your favourite food. You may not sleep well because you are breathing through your mouth.

Your constant sniffles may be embarrassing in public. Fellow commuters may have given you dirty looks on the bus or train, or maybe a well-meaning colleague once slipped you a face mask in the office.

Sounds familiar? Nasal congestion is very common and most of us would have experienced this from time to time.

But when is it due to something infectious - in which case we would do well to rest at home and mask up when going out? When is it a more serious medical issue?

“SINUS PROBLEMS”

Stuffy nose, sniffles, sneezing and the loss of smell are often lumped together as “sinus problems”. Any of them can point to a viral infection, allergic rhinitis or rhinosinusitis - the top three causes of nasal obstruction.

To understand the differences between them, it is helpful to know how the nose functions.