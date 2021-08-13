Commentary: Is singer Siti Sarah’s death changing Malaysian attitudes towards COVID-19?

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia’s celebrity scene suffered a number of COVID-related deaths over the last few weeks, from Yuna’s cousin and best friend, Amilya Saila Aminoddin, to singer Joyce Leelyn and on Monday (Aug 9), Siti Sarah Raisuddin.

Siti Sarah’s death was heart-breaking. The news garnered international coverage, not because she was an incredibly popular singer (though she is), but because she was heavily pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19.

When her oxygen levels plummeted last week, she was placed in intensive care. Doctors performed a caesarean section to save her baby and put her under an induced coma. Her child, Ayash Affan, survived, but she succumbed three days later.

Her death brought the severity of COVID-19 into sharper focus for many who had previously downplayed or even denied its dangers.

The outpouring on social media was huge. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, even the king and queen, expressed their condolences.