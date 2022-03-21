Commentary: Core skills leaders should have in an uncertain post-pandemic world

SCOTLAND: After another punishing year dominated by COVID-19, the Omicron threat appears to be receding and many people may now be looking at the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

But the fallout from COVID-19 will still pose huge challenges in terms of economic growth, supply chain issues, labour shortages and employee confidence.

As ever, effective leadership in business is paramount. But strong leaders need to be thinking beyond the pandemic.

So how do they navigate a future filled with uncertainty? Here are five core skills which all leaders facing these challenges must demonstrate and embody.

HAVING A VISION

The pandemic has caused the unprecedented disruption of commerce in most industry sectors. Envisioning involves creating a picture of what the future will be like for an organisation and which will serve as a road map to success.

When that vision is understood and shared, it generates enthusiasm and motivation, and builds the confidence in employees. Good leaders cultivate not just a plan of how the vision may be achieved but also a deep conviction that it will be successful.

When COVID-19 emerged, Mark Aslett, CEO of aerospace and defence company Mercury Systems, had been tracking the virus for several months and had a clear vision for how his organisation could address the emerging challenges.

His three-fold plan was to protect the health, safety and livelihoods of Mercury’s employees, reduce operational financial risks to the business and deliver its commitment to customers and shareholders.

Aslett communicated this clearly in a way that resonated with employees, customers and shareholders alike. The success of his vision has been reflected in the strong financial performance demonstrated throughout the pandemic, leaving the company poised for further success in the year ahead.