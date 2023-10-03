Commentary: Hit the snooze button - it’s good for you

LONDON: When the alarm goes off at 6am and I reach blearily for the dubious health supplements I was suckered into buying on Instagram, it doesn’t feel like a formula for winning at life. It feels, in fact, very bad.

Imagine my delight, then, to learn that a new study suggests there are real health benefits to be gained from sleeping in until 7am (at least). Rising when it’s actually light, exercising in a morning window that suits you - it all sounds too reasonable to be true. And yet, according to research just published in the journal Obesity, exercise between 7am and 9am - in my case clocking up 9,000-odd steps on the way to and from outdoor swimming sessions - is apparently the key to staying trim.

I hope this perfect morning exercise window will, finally, dent the dominance of the extremists, the “early risers” club of CEOs and other try-hards who rise in the actual night to move, meditate, manifest and generally pretend that they aren’t mortal. I realise my own alarm is still early, and if it weren’t for the day job I’d stay in bed and swim later, but almost-dawn looks positively normcore against the superhumans’ exercise regime.

A bunch of these C-suite executives, bio-hackers and “thought leaders” get up at 4am or thereabouts. The club includes Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan, Tim Cook of Apple and Michelle Obama of a Keynote Near You.

Reassuringly, the man I’d judge to be king of the health optimisers, the podcast host and Stanford University professor Andrew Huberman, wakes up at a reasonable time for a health influencer: Between 5.30am and 6.30am. And sometimes, if he doesn’t feel well-rested, he even stays in bed later to perform some yoga nidra - although “perform” is a strong word for this mellow form of yoga which can easily be confused with sleep.