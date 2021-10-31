Commentary: Sleep-deprived healthcare workers and paramedics can’t care for patients to the best of their abilities

CALGARY, Canada: A lack of sleep affects people’s ability to feel for others. Sleep deprivation and emotional fatigue can hit anyone, but first responders and healthcare workers are especially vulnerable due to shift work, long hours and the overall stressful nature of their jobs.

This is relevant during a pandemic when the healthcare systems of many countries have been overwhelmed by the increasing number of people in hospitals.

Our research found that sleep-deprived paramedics are less able to understand how their patients feel.

IMPACT OF SLEEP LOSS ON MOOD AND EMOTIONS

When you don’t sleep, you can’t react as quickly, remember information, solve problems, make plans, multitask or regulate and understand emotions as well as you could if you were well rested. It’s well known that not getting enough sleep alters mood and emotions — think how grumpy you feel the next day if you stay up all night.

But we know less about how lack of sleep impacts more complex emotional processes. Moods and emotions are often thought of as the same thing. In reality, they are very different.

Moods are short-lived, aren’t linked to a particular event and are either positive or negative. The last time you had a “mood swing”, you probably felt great and then terrible, but may not have been able to pinpoint the cause.

Emotions are learned responses to situations or people. They come in different shades and intensities. For example, the emotion of fear may come at the sight of a bear in the woods.

It’s hard enough to understand our own emotions, but what about understanding other people’s emotions?