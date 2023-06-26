Commentary: For all the brain benefits, you won’t catch me napping

LONDON: I’ve never been able to nap. My occasional desultory attempts at achieving a northern European simulacrum of the siesta almost always end in frustration, after 10 minutes or so lying down rigidly and willing myself, unsuccessfully, into unconsciousness. So new research published this week by a team at University College London and the University of the Republic in Uruguay hit me like a hammer blow.

The paper, which appeared in the journal Sleep Health, found a “modest causal link between habitual napping and larger total brain volume”.

On average, the researchers discovered, the difference in brain size between habitual nappers and non-nappers like me was equivalent to between 2.6 and 6.5 years in ageing. Regular napping, it seems, could “protect against neurodegeneration by compensating for deficient sleep”.

Prof Tara Spires-Jones, president of the British Neuroscience Association, suggested the research should lift the moral opprobrium that sometimes attaches to the daytime snooze.

“I enjoy short naps on the weekends,” she said. “This study has convinced me that I shouldn’t feel lazy napping; it may even be protecting my brain.”

Interestingly, though, one of the study’s authors, Victoria Garfield, is not a napping enthusiast. “Honestly, I would rather spend 30 minutes exercising than napping,” she told the BBC.