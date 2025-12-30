Commentary: The political weaponisation of sleep

TWO BLADES OF WEAPONISED SLEEP

There are two blades to weaponised sleep. The first – time-honoured but deployed with modern flair by United States President Donald Trump – is the framing of sleep as incapacity, indulgence or grounds for disqualification. Even before Joe Biden’s decline became unmissable, the former president’s advanced age handed the name-caller-in-chief an easy target.

“Sleepy Joe”, Trump said via sobriquet, was too somnolent for the leadership of a country that makes such a fetish of tireless dynamism. The barb worked, because we are so conditioned to devalue in discourse and habit something that we actually know to be priceless. To the unconscious body, sleep is a magical, restorative panacea without substitute; to the malevolent or just motivated wakeful onlooker, it is weakness.

Which, in turn, gives the second blade such a keen edge. Those who sleep less – by their caffeine- or force-of-will-fuelled definition – are tougher, more vigorous and more devoted to their cause.

Sleeplessness, to its advocates, is passion, perseverance, profit and patriotism. Investment bankers, corporate lawyers and others have been exceptionally deft at branding their preparedness to forgo sleep as the pre-eminent currency of client service. Yawn.

Again, Trump wields this rhetoric with enthusiasm, even as this has proven a high-value hostage to fortune and as evidence mounts of his nodding off in meetings. He has campaigned with the boast that he is “not a big sleeper”. His flurries of small-hours tweeting are a calculated flex.

In November, Trump praised Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with: “He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much . . . we’re thinking about our countries.”