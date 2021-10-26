Commentary: Sleeping women can’t consent to sexual activity

SINGAPORE: A fog of confusion hovers over sexual consent and what it really looks like.

In no other sexual assault case in recent history has this been more obvious than the case involving Singapore Management University (SMU) student Lee Yan Ru, who was sentenced on Monday (25 Oct) to 10 months' jail and three strokes of the cane for molesting a woman during an overnight study session in 2019.

The question of consent was central, since the perpetrator admitted to making repeated physical advances towards the victim - ultimately rubbing his genitalia on the victim’s sleeping form and ejaculating on her face, neck and hair - without asking her for consent.

The perpetrator claimed she was “fine” with his advances. He also earlier testified that when the victim said “stop” - woken up by a feeling of heaviness on her body - he interpreted it as “carry on”, and that context mattered in evaluating what “stop” meant.

Even if we write off the defence’s arguments as last-ditch attempts to escape punishment, they are disturbingly echoed in many social media comments made since the judgment was announced.

This confusion over consent worries many women’s rights activists, because acts of sexual violence are defined primarily by a lack of consent.

Yet while most people would agree, in theory, on the basic principle that “no means no”, the perpetrator’s testimony and the comments on social media show an incomplete understanding of how even an expressed “no” plays out in reality.

Worse, in this case, the woman was unable to consent because - as the judge noted - she was asleep when Lee started performing the sexual act on her.

CONSENT IS SPECIFIC

A common thread that runs between the perpetrator’s testimony and netizens’ comments relates to how the victim’s behaviour earlier in the night was “misleading”.

The perpetrator testified in court that he thought the whole night was “a progressive thing” and that she was “okay with my advances”.

His testimony repeats a common misunderstanding about consent: That consenting to one activity once constitutes consent for other activities, or for the same activity at other times.

Yet consenting to kiss someone doesn’t give them the permission to fondle you. Having sex with someone in the past doesn’t mean consenting to sexual activities in the future.