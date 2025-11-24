Commentary: The wretched business of the ‘smart casual’ dress code

ILL-DEFINED TO THE POINT OF USELESSNESS

Alas, this proved less than helpful. Stern was one of multiple attendees who turned up in a suit, in his case an M&S navy linen number, at an event to discuss his new climate book, The Growth Story Of The 21st Century.

He agreed the forbidding heat made the case for this wardrobe choice thin, but as he told me later, when it comes to smart casual: “I never know what it means”.

This was news to me. I knew that for women, the idea of smart casual, or the equally confusing business casual, is ill-defined to the point of uselessness.

But I had always assumed it helped men, since it at least suggested there was no need for a tie, an item Lula cheerfully dispensed with as the COP got under way.

It turned out ties were the least of the problems for men in Belem, where the 30 degrees Celsius-plus temperatures posed a number of sartorial perils, starting with shirt buttons.

Andre Correa do Lago, the polished Brazilian diplomat presiding over the COP talks, and Wopke Hoekstra, the EU’s Dutch climate commissioner, both interpreted smart casual to mean you could leave not just one but two top shirt buttons undone. This seemed eminently sensible to me but left others visibly dismayed. “I mean, you can see actual chest hair,” one male participant said.