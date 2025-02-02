Commentary: How can you tell if your child is ready for a smartphone?

SYDNEY: The start of the school year means some parents will be asking a big question: Is it time for a child’s first phone?

Safety concerns, particularly around travel to and from school, or being home after school without a parent, often drive this decision. There can also be huge social pressure if many of a child’s friends have a phone.

But it doesn’t have to be inevitable. How can you tell if your child is ready for a smartphone? What are the alternatives? And how do you set achievable, healthy boundaries if your child does get a phone?

WHY A PHONE IS A BIG DECISION

Many parents will be aware of the concerns about children’s well-being around technology, including potential harms to mental health, if they are exposed to inappropriate content, bullying or simply use the phone too much.

Studies also show it can lead to dependence on the phone and distraction or lack of focus at school and in general. So it’s important to make good choices and provide family support alongside this.