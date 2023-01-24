Commentary: Smartphones? They’re so very 2022

LONDON: This week, in a shock announcement, my daughter deleted TikTok from her phone. After some consideration she had decided the app is “a total waste of life”.

The decision wasn’t prompted by anything, so far as I can tell, although it may have been an inevitable resolution in a month in which we try to self-improve. It was also being adopted by others in her peer group who felt similarly bound to their phones: Collectively, they were renouncing the social media platform - its dance duets, its memes, its infinite, addictive scroll.

That they should have decided to break up with social media in the depths of winter seemed a little cavalier: Surely there is no better thing to do in January than lie in bed and watch strangers talk you through the contents of their fridge?

But, enough! She had decided. It was time to call it off. TikTok had possessed her life for too long, she wanted to liberate herself.

Given how obsessed we tend to be about our children’s screen time, I will be curious to see what happens next. This generation of teenagers is the first batch of digital natives who have been exposed to smartphones since the womb.

As a result, I’m quite sure her phone use has been in keeping with that of the average child: According to a survey by the United States non-profit Common Sense Media, daily screen use among US tweens averages five hours and 33 minutes, while teenagers log a stunning average of eight hours and 39 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, the numbers increased during lockdown when children, stuck at home, developed an even greater dependence on their phones.

Maybe, instead of hovering over our children and obsessing, we should counter the possibility that Gen Z are more digitally evolved.