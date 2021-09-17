Commentary: Does being away from your smartphone give you anxiety?

VICTORIA, Canada: Through social distancing mandates, lockdown measures and restrictions on gatherings and services, the pandemic has brought about widespread changes to how modern societies function. And everyone has become more reliant on smartphones.

One study found smartphone use increased by 70 per cent during the first few months of the pandemic. And a recent Canadian survey found more than 40 per cent of respondents are spending even more time on their phones this year.

The reliance on digital technologies, including smartphones, has increased tremendously because of the need to do everything from home — working, studying, staying connected, reading the news and interacting with services, like food and grocery delivery.

The relationships we form with smartphones have recently become of interest to researchers, especially the potential negative impacts when it comes to overuse and attachment.

One relationship in particular concerns the anxiety felt when people are unable to use or be in contact with their smartphones, known as nomophobia. Nomophobia, or no-mobile phobia, is thought to be a product of the intense attachments to our devices, and is believed to be strongest among people who use their phone the most, like teens and young adults.

Some researchers have gone so far as to argue that nomophobia should be introduced into the DSM-V (the manual for diagnosing psychiatric illnesses) or be treated through cognitive behavioural therapy and other psychological and pharmaceutical treatments.

But these claims are rooted in a de-contextualised idea of nomophobia, which ignores many real-life interactions that necessitate the use of smartphones.

SMARTPHONES MAKE US ACCESSIBLE 24/7

As digital health researchers examining problematic smartphone use in post-secondary students, we argue that treating nomophobia as a mental illness or a medical condition in need of treatment is flawed and potentially harmful.