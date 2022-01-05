Commentary: The secret to stopping smoking? Just stop

LONDON: In the spirit of any aspirational self-help guru/writer/wellness entrepreneur, I thought I would use this timely opportunity to lay out my Failsafe Guide for Quitting Cigarettes This Year.

I modestly offer you my strategy for how to stub it out for good. Herewith, my secret formula. The best way to stop smoking — is to stop.

Admittedly, as a methodology, it’s not especially exciting. It doesn’t come with mindful meditation exercises to start you on the quitting “journey”. Nor does it offer a host of spicy condiments to act as substitutes.

I have no reading matter, nicotine inhibitors or any other gadgets, such as vapes, to help you. And yet, my method is absolutely foolproof. Honestly, it can’t be beat. Stopping smoking is a doddle. I promise you it can be done. All it requires is the decision that you really do want to quit.

It has been three years since I wrote, somewhat boldly, about how I had been off the fags for a week. It was possibly a little early to be so confident about my non-smoking future, but the announcement did at least force me to make a real attempt.

Having spent more than two decades sucking on the Marlboros, I had finally realised that smoking wasn’t chic. It was ageing, smelly and expensive.

Plus, I couldn’t stand the thought of sparking my teenager daughter’s own potential habit by leaving unfinished packs of cigarettes around the house.