Commentary: Why smoking may be a sackable offence - even when working from home

LONDON: When historians look back at the nature of work in the second half of 2021, they will find some odd developments.

A US president has ordered large companies to insist their staff get vaccinated against a virus or submit to weekly testing.

Wall Street banks have barred people from their US premises who have not had the vaccine.

Amazon has offered UK workers a £50 (US$70) weekly bonus if they manage to turn up to work on time.

Yet the move that surprised me most came in Japan, where the Nomura brokerage firm has just said staff will be banned from smoking on the job, even when, as a Daily Mail headline put it, they are “working from HOME”.