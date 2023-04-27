Snap Insight: New Singapore property cooling measures do not address pain point of high rent

SINGAPORE: The latest hikes in additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) for foreigners buying any residential property in Singapore, as well as for Singaporeans buying their second and subsequent houses, seem perplexing given sluggish macroeconomic conditions.

This round of cooling measures, announced late Wednesday (Apr 26) night, came on the same day the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) macroeconomic review stated that global growth will slow over 2023, as monetary policy tightening by central banks worldwide takes full effect.

In recent months, several Western banks have gone under and major investment houses are cautioning about an impending market crash and a recession. Given the headwinds expected by the investment market, interbank rates and the spreads heaped on borrowers will likely remain at today’s levels or trend upwards.

If, as MAS highlighted, banks start to tighten and are less willing to lend in view of market risks, then we may expect home loan rates in Singapore to remain above 3.5 per cent per annum for a longer time.

HOME BUYERS AND INVESTORS ARE ALREADY HOLDING BACK