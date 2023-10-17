Snap Insight: What does US President Biden hope to achieve by visiting Israel before Gaza invasion?

INCONCEIVABLE THAT ISRAEL WILL WAIT MUCH LONGER TO INVADE GAZA

While there is little doubt that an invasion will be paused for at least as long as the US leader is in the region, it is inconceivable that Israel will wait for very much longer. It has been clear that pressure by the US and others has forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s timelines for action to be delayed: On Oct 13, Israel gave over a million people 24 hours to evacuate from northern Gaza, but that deadline has been progressively shifted amid frantic efforts to open humanitarian corridors.

Once the invasion begins, however, such efforts will be forgotten. A likely lasting image will be that of Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu conferring perhaps days before Israeli tanks grind through the warren that is Gaza, where the extremely dense urban environment, Hamas’ defences, and the presence of those unable to evacuate will ensure a bloody campaign.

An American leader’s visit to Israel now contrasts with the stance taken by its main rivals, China and Russia. Beijing has focused on the Palestinians in its responses to the terror attacks: Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week that the “crux of the matter is that justice has not been done to the Palestinian people”. Russian leader Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, has compared what is happening in Gaza to the siege of Leningrad by the Nazis during World War II, surely an affront to Israelis. Both are taking advantage of events to undermine the US.