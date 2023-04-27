Snap Insight: Xi-Zelenskyy call does more for China’s image than peace in Ukraine - at least for now

WASHINGTON DC: It has been more than one year since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. In all that time, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor criticised Russia’s actions.

So what brought about the almost one-hour-long call between the two leaders on Wednesday (Apr 26)?

It comes about a month after Xi’s visit to Moscow, meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin to deepen ties, though Xi barely mentioned the war. China had issued a 12-point peace plan in February, which basically amounted to a call for a ceasefire and negotiations, drawing lukewarm reactions.

SHORING UP DIPLOMATIC CREDIBILITY

Has China left behind its “wolf warrior” approach to international relations? Perhaps so, except in regard to the United States.

China recently gained some diplomatic credibility as a global problem-solver by successfully mediating between Saudi Arabia and Iran. But its continued uncritical backing of Russia meant Europe would still see China as encouraging global instability.