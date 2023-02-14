Snap Insight: Raising CPF monthly salary ceiling will reduce take-home pay for some, but there are payoffs

SINGAPORE: The announcement of a staggered increase in the Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly salary ceiling, from S$6,000 per month now to S$8,000 by 2026, in this year’s Budget is hugely significant.

It will have major long-term effects on Singaporean workers’ retirement savings contributions and therefore accumulation. More will be able to reach their Full or Enhanced Retirement Sums by the time they retire.

The increase in salary ceiling will also mean that CPF savings will keep pace with wage inflation, so that the system continues to cater for the needs of workers up to the 80th percentile of the monthly income distribution.

The CPF monthly salary ceiling was last increased from S$5,000 to S$6,000 a month in 2016, with the similar objective of ensuring the CPF system covered workers up to that 80th percentile. This year’s moves will be implemented in a staggered fashion from Sep 1 onwards, reaching S$8,000 by the start of 2026.