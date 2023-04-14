Snap Insight: With storm clouds rumbling on the economic horizon, MAS did the best thing by doing nothing

SINGAPORE: If 2023 has so far not been your year, we don’t recommend looking at the latest gross domestic product data. The Ministry of Trade and Industry’s advance estimates for first-quarter GDP indicate that the Singapore economy shrank by 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (seasonally adjusted).

And in case that’s not enough gloom for you, the global economy appears to be headed for a slowdown. That’s despite China’s sudden lurch this year away from its zero-COVID policies – so far, that hasn’t resulted in much of a lift in Asia’s exports to China. The return of the Chinese tourist has also proven to be more gradual than many might have liked.

This places the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a bind. The economy is losing steam and the horizon rumbles trouble. But what is a central bank to do about inflation?

MAS – as we expected – did nothing.