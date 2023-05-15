Snap Insight: Thai general election - opposition parties win big but house of cards could still fall

SINGAPORE: Thai voters have clearly indicated their desire for a new democratic government, heavily favouring opposition parties Pheu Thai and Move Forward ahead of the ruling military-backed Palang Pracharat at the polls on Sunday (May 14).

Thailand has voted for change, but will change happen?

DEFYING EXPECTATIONS

Pheu Thai, fronted by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn (known by her nickname Ung Ing), was already the hot favourite leading up to the polls. But it is the Move Forward Party that has defied expectations so far.

Move Forward’s success is partly due to its leader, 42-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat. His credentials as a Harvard-educated businessman make him appealing to both former Red Shirt and Yellow Shirt supporters, while his charisma and lakorn (TV soap opera) good looks appeal to the new urban and young voters.

The wave of support for Pheu Thai and Move Forward indicates a shift towards charismatic individuals who are social media savvy, and critical of the strait-laced, corruption-riddled military leaders.