Snap Insight: Trump’s arrest will only polarise US politics more

SINGAPORE: Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over his alleged role in a 2016 hush-money payment scheme. This is a watershed moment in US history, as no former US president has been charged with a crime before.

The indictment, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, was filed under seal and the specific charges are likely to be announced in the coming days. Trump had earlier predicted he’d be arrested last week and warned of potential "death & destruction" if he faces criminal charges.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said the former president is expected to surrender early next week.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” said Trump, as he called the indictment a “witch-hunt”.

Investigations into The Trump Organization initially resulted in tax evasion charges against two Trump business entities and the group’s chief financial officer, but none against Trump. Bragg, however, reopened investigations into whether Trump committed a crime by listing a US$130,000 payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels as a legal expense rather than an expenditure during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing regarding the payment to Daniels, as well as her claims of an affair.

No one knows for sure how things will unfold. There is no precedent for criminal charges being laid against a former US president and a leading presidential candidate.

REPUBLICANS HAVE FALLEN IN LINE

In the meantime, Republicans from erstwhile vice president Mike Pence to Senator Lindsey Graham have fallen in line to defend Trump. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that Bragg “has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election”. He said on Mar 18 that he would direct House committees to investigate whether federal funds were being used in “politically motivated prosecutions” such as Trump’s.