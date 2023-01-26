Snap Insight: US, Germany will send tanks to Ukraine but are they a game-changer?

MELBOURNE: The decision by the United States and Germany, announced just hours apart on Wednesday (Jan 25), to supply Ukraine with advanced battle tanks is a significant step in the war effort.

Germany will send its own Leopard 2 tanks and allow European nations to donate their tanks to Ukraine – required under weapons export laws for the German-built tanks. The US has pledged to send 31 of its M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The United Kingdom had earlier said it would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

After calling on Western countries to send tanks for months, Kyiv has hailed the move as a potential turning point in the war. But how much of a game-changer are these tanks expected to be?

WESTERN TANKS COULD SPEARHEAD A COUNTEROFFENSIVE

These tanks will be the first Western heavy combat vehicles to join the fight and will be useful in defending its current positions. But they will also be the first of donated weapons that can be used directly in offensive actions.