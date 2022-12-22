Snap Insight: Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress hits all the right notes for an American audience

BUSAN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke before the US Congress on Wednesday (Dec 21) evening. He spoke enthusiastically to American foreign policy ideals. He evoked the American Revolution and World War II to rally US support for Ukraine’s analogous struggle for sovereignty and democracy against imperialism.

Zelenskyy hit all the right notes for an American audience, and the applause from the attendant US legislators was robust.

Zelenskyy made two points: First, Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion is an almost black-and-white conflict between liberal democracy and incipient fascist imperialism.

Second, US aid to Ukraine is not wasted or charity. NATO aid to Ukraine is, in fact, reducing the single greatest threat to NATO states – Russia – for a fraction of NATO defense spending, much less a NATO conflict against Russia. US aid to Ukraine is US$60 billion, compared with its annual defense spending of about US$850 billion.

SPEAKING TO AMERICAN IDEALS

Zelenskyy’s idealistic call for US support rang of previous American partners in need, most obviously Winston Churchill in World War II. Zelenskyy, like Churchill, spoke of shared values. Both men knew that Americans like to think their national power serves higher ideals like democracy or liberalism, not just narrow national interests. Zelenskyy wisely played to that.