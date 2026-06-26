Commentary: 85% of kids in Australia still using social media - has the ban failed?

ISOLATING THE EFFECT OF THE BAN

The team behind the new study followed 408 adolescents aged 12 to 16, surveying them just before the law took effect in December 2025 and again three months later. They compared teenagers just under the age cutoff with those just over it to isolate the law’s effect.

They found more than 85 per cent of under-16s were still using restricted platforms at follow-up, mostly through their own accounts.

Two-thirds had encountered age verification, but the most common form was simply being asked to state their age. A minority used fake accounts or private browsing to access social media. But the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to evade the ban was rare.

When the researchers checked whether under-16s used social media any less than the just-over-16s who were free to keep their accounts, they found no meaningful gap at the age cutoff.

The researchers were transparent about the study’s limitations. The analysis was underpowered (which means the study may not have had enough participants to detect an effect if one existed). The sample sizes either side of the cutoff were also small.

Nevertheless, these results square with recent research from the eSafety Commissioner that showed roughly seven in 10 children kept their accounts after the law came into effect.

So, case closed, right? The ban is a failure? Not quite.