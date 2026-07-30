Commentary: How I convinced my teens to wait before using social media

SINGAPORE: About five years ago, my eldest son Truett, then 13, approached me with what seemed like a perfectly reasonable request.

A number of his friends were on Instagram - could he set up an account, too?

He probably assumed I’d say yes, given how I had spent the better part of two decades making a living creating campaigns on social media. Instead, I spent the next two evenings putting together a ten-slide PowerPoint presentation explaining why I thought he should wait.

The presentation covered Meta's own research on the effects of social media on young people, how notifications exploit our reward systems, why adolescent brains are particularly susceptible to social validation and a handful of studies on attention and mental health. Despite my best efforts to inject levity and memes, it was probably in the running for top ten most boring presentations a 13-year-old has ever sat through.

I sat back at the end of my spiel, and braced for his protest.

There was none. Instead, he listened quietly, thought about it for a moment, and asked if Discord, an instant messaging platform, was off-limits too. After ironing out some ground rules, we agreed that he could be on that platform.

For Instagram, my preference was that he wait until he was 18. We eventually settled on revisiting the conversation at 16.

And just like that, the Kao family social media guidelines were set.