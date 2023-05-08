Commentary: From Silicon Valley Bank to Credit Suisse, social media plays a role in bank runs

LONDON: A crisis of confidence in the US banking sector led people to pull their money from banks including Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, and more recently, First Republic Bank and California-based PacWest Bancorp. The way these events have unfolded have created a new term in the vocabulary of finance: Digital bank run.

Unlike traditional bank runs, which conjure up images of people queuing outside a branch to withdraw their money in person, digital bank runs snowball even faster due to social media chatter. This can add to the sense of panic around the run.

Posts on Twitter with negative information about Silicon Valley Bank contributed to depositor withdrawals totalling US$40 billion - 23 per cent of total deposits - in a matter of hours, culminating in the bank’s failure. In contrast, it took Washington Mutual nine days to lose US$17 billion (9 per cent of its deposits) in 2008.

Digital bank runs are the new threat to financial stability that keeps regulators and investors awake at night. Like the toxic assets of the 2008 global financial crisis, they stem from a combination of new technology - social media, Twitter in particular - and the old complexities of the financial sector, in this case “fractional banking”.

Banks only keep a fraction of the money entrusted to them, investing the rest for profit. This means if a sufficiently large number of depositors demand their money back - typically out of fear about failure - the bank will not have enough. And then it really will fail. Concerns about a single bank may spread to other banks, leading to panic about the industry, widespread bank failures, and eventually, economic recession.