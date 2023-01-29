Commentary: What happens to your data when you no longer use a social media network

TORONTO: The Internet plays a central role in our lives. I - and many others my age - grew up alongside the development of social media and content platforms.

My peers and I built personal websites on GeoCities, blogged on LiveJournal, made friends on MySpace and hung out on Nexopia. Many of these earlier platforms and social spaces occupy large parts of youth memories. For that reason, the web has become a complex entanglement of attachment and connection.

My doctoral research looks at how we have become “databound” - attached to the data we have produced throughout our lives in ways we both can and cannot control.

What happens to our data when we abandon a platform? What should become of it? Would you want a say?

MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF PERSONAL DATA

We produce data every day as part of our work, communication, banking, housing, transportation and social life. We are often unaware - and therefore unable to refuse - how much data we produce, and we seldom have a say in how it’s used, stored or deployed.

This lack of control negatively impacts us, and the effects are disproportionate across the different intersections of race, gender and class. Information about our identities can be used in algorithms and by others to oppress, discriminate, harass, dox and otherwise harm us.

Personal data privacy is often thought of along the lines of corporate breaches, medical record hacks and credit card theft.