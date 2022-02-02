Commentary: How social media can crush your self-esteem

MONTREAL, Canada: We all have a natural tendency to compare ourselves to others, whether intentionally or not, online or offline.

Such comparisons help us evaluate our own achievements, skills, personality and our emotions. This, in turn, influences how we see ourselves.

But what impact do these comparisons have on our well-being? It depends on how much comparing we do.

Comparing ourselves on social media to people who are worse off than we are makes us feel better. Comparing ourselves to people who are doing better than us, however, makes us feel inferior or inadequate instead.

The social media platform we choose also affects our morale, as do crisis situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a PhD student in psychology, I am studying incels - men who perceive the rejection of women as the cause of their involuntary celibacy.

I believe that social comparison, which plays as much a role in these marginal groups as it does in the general population, affects our general well-being in the age of social media.