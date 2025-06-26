Commentary: Social media regulation should protect users, not push them out

SINGAPORE: Across the Asia Pacific, governments are tightening the rules around who gets to use social media.

In Vietnam, users must now verify their accounts with a national ID or local phone number under Decree 147. Malaysia in January began requiring social media platforms to obtain operating licences. Indonesia is considering a minimum age of 18, while Australia has already banned children under 16.

These aren’t just rules about what you can post. They are rules about who gets to participate.

The shift is subtle but significant, going from regulating content to regulating access. Whether you can participate now is increasingly about fitting into the right category – by age, by location, by documentation – not just about how you behave online.

In this climate, it does not take much for caution to harden into restriction. And when that happens, platforms might stop being open spaces. They start becoming exclusionary systems that pre-emptively screen users out before anything even happens.