Commentary: Social media use and poor well-being feed into each other in a vicious cycle

MELBOURNE: We often hear about the negative impacts of social media on our well-being, but we don’t usually think of it the other way round – whereby how we feel may impact how we use social media.

In a recent study, my colleagues and I investigated the relationship between social media use and well-being in more than 7,000 adults across four years, using survey responses from the longitudinal New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study.

We found social media use and well-being impact each other. Poorer well-being – specifically higher psychological distress and lower life satisfaction – predicted higher social media use one year later, and higher social media use predicted poorer well-being one year later.

A VICIOUS CYCLE

Interestingly, well-being impacted social media use more than the other way round.

Going from having “no distress” to being distressed “some of the time”, or “some of the time” to “most of the time”, was associated with an extra 27 minutes of daily social media use one year later. These findings were the same for men and women across all age groups.

This suggests people who have poor well-being might be turning to social media more, perhaps as a coping mechanism – but this doesn’t seem to be helping. Unfortunately, and paradoxically, turning to social media may worsen the very feelings and symptoms someone is hoping to escape.