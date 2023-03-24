Commentary: Wage increases are welcome, but gaps remain in Singapore’s social service sector

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) and the National Council of Social Service’s (NCSS) announcement on the revision of salary guidelines came as a pleasant surprise. Employees across all professions and job levels in the social service sector can expect pay raises between 4 per cent and 15 per cent from Apr 1.

Much spotlight has been cast on Singapore being the most fatigued country in the world, and how the social services sector isn’t spared from this trend. A Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) study, which interviewed 308 professional social workers in June 2020, found that a majority of respondents, or 56.5 per cent, were suffering from anxiety.

Many put in unearthly hours each day to fulfil their requirements in their roles.

This raises some challenging questions: How far do the salary increases go in rewarding social service professionals and incentivising people to join or remain in the sector? Are wage increases alone adequate to address challenges that social service professionals face on the ground?

THE EXPERIENCES OF SOCIAL WORKERS SUE AND KATIJAH

Sue* is a new care staff in a residential home. She cares for children who have been removed from their families by the Child Protective Service. Every day, she supervises children who struggle with behavioural issues such as anger outbursts and low moods. She puts in an average of 9 hours a day for 5 days a week, working shifts.

Sue sometimes struggles to find meaning in her work. The children she cares for show very slow progress, especially in their school attendance and academic performance. She is also often helpless when dealing with the children’s behavioural issues. While she welcomes a pay raise, she isn’t sure if she is making an impact on the children’s lives.