Commentary: Soh Rui Yong’s 2.4km challenge tapped into our love-hate relationship with the distance

SINGAPORE: Despite being postponed to November, Soh Rui Yong’s Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km challenge is now probably one of the most anticipated local sporting events.

In 20 years of covering local sport, I have never come across anyone who’s taken a seemingly innocuous running distance that all of us are familiar with, and turn it into a massive talking point.

Here’s a quick summary: To generate publicity for its upcoming Pocari Sweat 2.4km Run, a mass participation event, the isotonic drink brand arranged for Soh to see how fast he can complete the distance.

Soh clocked 6 minutes 53.18 seconds, an incredibly fast time that’s akin to running six 400m laps at 69 seconds per lap.

And as the event was overseen by officials from Singapore Athletics, the national track and field body, Pocari then declared on social media the 30-year-old Soh, a two-time SEA Games marathon champion, as the first Singaporean to run this distance under 7 minutes.

A DARE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

That post and Soh’s own posts gained lots of traction online. While most reactions were positive, there were also brickbats.

Some questioned the achievement saying they knew of army mates and commando soldiers who could complete the distance just as fast as Soh did.

And that was when Soh took over and pulled off the marketing ace in the sleeve.