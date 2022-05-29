Commentary: South Korea’s Son Heung-min shows Asians can be top footballers

And he looks set to make history again. Son needs to score just seven more times to reach 100 Premier League goals and join an elite club of 33 players in the league’s history. which includes legends like Alan Shearer and Ryan Giggs. He would also become the first Asian player to achieve this.

IS SON HEUNG-MIN THE BEST ASIAN FOOTBALLER EVER?

Could Son Heung-min be the best Asian footballer ever? Many seem to think so.

I met Son in London in May to hand him the “Best Footballer in Asia” award on behalf of Chinese media company Titan Sports, an award decided by journalists all over Asia. It was the seventh time he had received the trophy since its inception in 2013, but still, he called the honour something he had “always dreamt of”.

Son was named the best Asian to ever play in England in a poll on the Premier League’s official site in 2020 with 55 per cent, with compatriot Park Ji-sung in second. Remarkably, Park won five Premier League titles with Manchester United but Son has yet to win any trophy.

One stark difference is that while Park was an important player, he was never a regular in the starting line-up which favoured stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. Son, on the other hand, is a crucial member of Tottenham’s team, starting almost every match on the field.

Son is the first Asian to be seen as one of the best players in a major European league, perhaps even the best league in the world right now, considering that English teams have been in four of the last five UEFA Champions League finals.

Past Asian stars have had some success in Europe, like Japan’s Hidetoshi Nakata – who held the previous transfer fee record for an Asian player – and Shinji Kagawa, or Iran’s Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi. But none have been as consistently excellent or as celebrated as Son.