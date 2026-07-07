Commentary: Sony hits eject on the era of owning games

TOKYO: Anyone of a certain generation will remember trading video game cartridges in the schoolyard, an essential part of a hobby where new titles cost more than a month’s allowance.

But the idea that games are something you can borrow or lend - or perhaps even own - is soon to be a thing of the past. Sony announced it would stop making physical PlayStation 5 discs, which means new titles can only be purchased digitally after January 2028.

The backlash from fans and developers was swift. Hideo Kojima, the auteur creator of the Metal Gear franchise that deals with themes of government control of information, summed up the mood.

“Digital data will no longer be owned by individuals on their own initiative,” he said, retweeting this week comments he first made in 2021 as the industry began to move in this direction. “We will not be able to freely access the movies, books, and music that we have loved.”

An X account for Domino’s Pizza, meanwhile, joked that the move made as much sense as selling digital pizzas.

That’s going too far: There are eminently sensible reasons for this decision, but they mostly accrue to Sony.

Like other gaming firms, it’s dealing with bigger budgets, greater competition for eyeballs and the brutal surge in the cost of memory. Downloaded games have higher margins, eliminating distribution and inventory costs and the share taken by retailers.