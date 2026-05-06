Commentary: Could an energy crisis get Philippines and China to cooperate in South China Sea?

SINGAPORE: Due to its dependence on Middle Eastern oil, the Philippines has been hit harder than any other Southeast Asian country by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. But President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’ suggestion that the war could rekindle talks between the Philippines and China on joint energy projects in the South China Sea faces three insurmountable challenges: the Philippines’ Constitution, a trust deficit between the two countries and Philippine nationalism.

In a media interview on Mar 24, Marcos suggested the Gulf crisis might provide “impetus” to stalled talks between the two countries on joint development of oil and gas resources in the South China Sea. Earlier the same day, he had declared a national energy emergency as the country faced the prospect of running out of fuel.

The executive order allows the Marcos administration to prosecute fuel hoarders, introduce measures to mitigate rising fuel prices and provide social welfare to those suffering the hardest from the energy crunch.

In its desperation to secure oil supplies from alternative sources, the Philippines quickly turned to two countries with which it has strained political relations: Russia and China. The Marcos administration condemned Moscow for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. China and the Philippines have a long-running territorial and jurisdictional dispute in the South China Sea.