Commentary: Myths about the South China Sea stoke tensions with Beijing

BRISBANE: US officials regularly present China as an aggressive and expansionist military power while Chinese state sources criticise the United States in similar terms.

The verbal sparring has only increased concern about the prospect of a future war between China and the United States

The most likely casus belli is seen as arising either from an attempt by China to take control of shipping routes and disputed territory in the South China Sea, or from an attempt to forcibly reincorporate Taiwan into the People’s Republic of China.

Tension has been stoked by a series of myths about the South China Sea. Five of these shibboleths in particular should be refuted.

MYTH 1: SOUTH CHINA SEA IS A VITAL SHIPPING ROUTE

As is often pointed out, goods worth between US$3 trillion and US$5 trillion are shipped through the South China Sea every year, amounting to something like a third of the world’s trade.

That makes the route vital to China, and helps to explain why President Xi Jinping is so keen on the Belt and Road Initiative, the core of which is the development of land transport routes from China to Western Asia and Europe.

But, as Australian winemakers and coalminers have learned, China doesn’t need naval power to control its trade flows.

For countries other than China, control of the South China Sea doesn’t matter as much as is commonly claimed. Broadly defined, these waters include a number of shipping routes used by many countries commonly described as “vital”, such as the Straits of Malacca.