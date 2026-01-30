Commentary: A breakthrough law won’t kill Korea’s AI revolution

SPIKE IN AI ADOPTION

The rest of the world will be watching closely. The nation has also become a live demo of how quickly the technology can spread throughout the real economy when the conditions are right.

Microsoft’s AI Economy Institute called South Korea “the clearest end-of-year success story” in its Diffusion Report this month, citing the sharpest spike in adoption in the second half of last year. Since October 2024, generative AI usage grew by 25 per cent in the US and 35 per cent globally. In South Korea, it jumped more than 80 per cent.

Microsoft attributed this surge to improvements in the Korean-language capabilities of large language models from updates such as OpenAI’s GPT-4o and GPT-5. It also pointed to the viral Studio Ghibli moment in April 2025, when global users were mesmerised by the animation abilities of ChatGPT’s image generator. The one-time trend exploded rapidly in South Korea but resulted in lasting adoption of the technology.

And Microsoft argued that government policy – including the passage of the AI Basic Act – helped speed integration across schools, workplaces and public services.

The result is a society leaning into the revolution with unusual enthusiasm. The nation has the second-highest number of paying ChatGPT subscribers, behind the US. And at just 16 per cent, South Korea had the lowest percentage of respondents who said they were “more concerned than excited” about the rise of AI in daily life – less than half the global average of 34 per cent and far below the US’s 50 per cent, according to Pew Research Center data.

But these superlatives come with outsize exposure to the downsides. By some measures, the country also consumes the most amount of “AI slop”. And well before Elon Musk’s Grok triggered global backlash over non-consensual AI nudes, South Korea was already grappling with a deepfake porn crisis.