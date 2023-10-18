Commentary: South Korea’s defence ambitions can be met by tech

TAIPEI: South Korea, better known for making tiny electronic devices than lethal weapons, has set its sights on taking fourth spot in the global defence market. That target is in reach, but it’ll need to lean even more heavily on its tech prowess.

When Ukraine’s stock of munitions last year started to fall low as Russia’s invasion ground on, it turned to allies for more. That meant Western partners including the US.

Yet not even the world’s largest military power has an infinite supply. Enter South Korea, which started shipping thousands of artillery shells to replenish US stockpiles - rather than directly to Ukraine - to avoid the appearance of taking sides.

Decades of facing down North Korea, which is close to becoming a nuclear power, has forced Seoul to slowly build its own capabilities instead of relying heavily on the US. From self-sufficiency and stockpiling, South Korea has morphed into a global exporter.

The war in Eastern Europe helped South Korea more than double weapons sales last year, not only to the US and Ukraine, but to neighbouring countries which increasingly fear Russia’s aggression. Last year, Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha Defense Systems sealed deals with Poland totalling US$5.8 billion to sell tanks and howitzers.

A GLOBAL WEAPONS SUPPLIER

The key to breaking into the top ranks will be to focus on the skillsets that make South Korea unique among rivals. It’s the home to global leaders in memory and storage chips, displays and smartphones.

These don’t seem like weapons-related businesses, but the changing face of military conflict and the increasing importance of technology in everything from handguns to drones and missiles makes them a good foundation for future growth.