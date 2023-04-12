Commentary: Academic competition is causing misery to South Korean children and parents alike

SEOUL: “First! Children must play immediately. Second! Children must be healthy immediately. Third! Children must be happy immediately.”

That is the battle cry of Bang Gu-ppong, commander-in-chief of the fictional Children’s Liberation Army of Korea, who steals the show - and a bus full of kids - in an episode of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, my favourite South Korean drama.

In the episode, Bang is revolted by the pressure being piled on young children to study late into the night at the evening academies known as hagwon. He resolves to set them free.

Commandeering a school bus, he gives pupils the option of going to the academy as usual or to play on a mountain. They opt for the latter. But when he is arrested, it is Korean society that is put on trial.

OUT OF CONTROL COMPETITION

The extreme pressure heaped by parents on Korean children and teenagers to perform well in standardised academic tests - required to secure a handful of places at prestigious high schools and universities - is a recurrent theme in many television shows here.

In Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the young children that Bang wants to set free have been left physically and mentally shattered by the hagwon, where they study for hours after school while sustaining themselves on junk food and caffeinated drinks.