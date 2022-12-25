Commentary: Christmas in South Korea dampened by economic woes and lingering grief

SEOUL: The Christmas spirit is apparent in South Korea’s public spaces. Cold weather has set in, coffee shops and retail spaces have hung up strings of lights while playing carols. Decorated Christmas trees sit in the lobbies of many large commercial and residential buildings.

There is ample reason to celebrate. This year is the first Christmas since 2019 to go ahead with no pandemic-related restrictions on how many people can gather in indoor spaces. Though the country still reports thousands of new COVID-19 cases per day, there is a consensus that the worst is over.

Except not everything is normal, as many are still mourning the crowd crush that occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood in late October. With a preponderance of young and innocent victims, the accident caught the nation off guard and lingers as a source of sadness and anxiety.

The facts are these: On a night of Halloween celebrations in the popular nightlife area, large numbers of revellers got stuck on a narrow alley and 158 people died, asphyxiated when their bodies piled on top of each other as the crowd attempted to move down a hill in a confined space.

However, the picture of that night’s events is still incomplete. Daily headlines still feature news of the government’s efforts to get to the bottom of how a night of partying could go so wrong, and if local officials attempted to destroy evidence that could indicate negligence of duties.