Commentary: South Korea prepared to ease COVID-19 rules. Then Halloween parties happened.

SEOUL: This year, Halloween in South Korea was scary for reasons that have nothing to do with ghosts or goblins.

Falling on a Sunday, the Oct 31 holiday was celebrated on a Saturday night -- perfect timing for Halloween parties.

While South Korea doesn’t follow the custom of kids in costume going door-to-door trick-or-treating, the nightlife districts of big cities tend to swell late into the night with boozing revellers.

These gatherings were held at a critical time for the country’s long battle against COVID-19. Since Halloween took place before rules were loosened, bars had to close at 10pm and there were caps on the number of people who could gather indoors. Nevertheless, images of crowded streets caused some amount of nervousness.

HALLOWEEN PARTY-GOERS MAY THROW NEW SPANNER IN THE WORKS

In October, the South Korean government announced the country had passed the threshold of having more than 70 per cent of its population fully vaccinated and would therefore start a process of lifting COVID-19-related social distancing restrictions, getting back to normal life.

For a population that, while never having endured a full-blown lockdown, had lived under some level of restrictions for well over a year and a half, the news was a welcome relief, a glimmer at the end of a long, lonely tunnel.

This new era started on Monday (Nov 1). Among the changes would be a lifting of limits on the hours of operations at bars, restaurants and indoor sports facilities.