Commentary: This South Korean presidential election isn't what voters expected

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Five years after the Candlelight Revolution in South Korea, the effervescence, spirit of solidarity and optimism for social change have faded away.

When millions took to the streets to oust corrupt president Park Geun-hye in late 2016 and early 2017, Moon Jae-in’s election promised hope and change. Many thought conservative political forces would lose their political influence.

But as South Korea prepares to elect a new president on Mar 9, voters seem more than ready to move on from Moon.

The conservatives are back, led by Yoon Suk-yeol, a one-time member of the Moon administration who now leads the primary opposition People Power Party (PPP) and who seems to have captured the imagination of those disillusioned with left-leaning policies, especially the younger males.

Despite Yoon’s lack of policy knowledge and often reckless remarks, he holds a not-unsubstantial lead over his Democratic Party opponent Lee Jae-myung in the polls.

DISAPPOINTMENT WITH MOON JAE-IN'S PERFORMANCE

One of the most interesting aspects of the imminent election is that many parts of the electorate have not made up their mind yet. Recent surveys show that both Yoon and Lee’s support rates combined add up only to about 70 per cent, split evenly between the candidates.

In previous elections, most presidents-elect received more than 40 per cent of the vote.

Both candidates still need to gather more votes. Neither strongly appeals to the broader population and voters are not enthusiastic about the upcoming election.